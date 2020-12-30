HawgBeat - Arkansas DB Myles Mason enters transfer portal

Joining Shamar Nash, A'Montae Spivey and Jarques McClellion, junior defensive back Myles Mason entered the transfer portal becoming the fourth non-senior portal entrant. Unlike Nash and McClellion who'd opted out or Spivey who didn't play much, Mason was a major contributor to the Razorbacks in 2020 and in 2019.

The Alabama native and former 3-star played 312 snaps as the Hogs' third safety in the dime package.

Mason's snap count could've taken a hit in 2021 with Jalen Catalon, Joe Foucha, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher all returning but his departure is still one of the more surprising ones of the year. His only starts came in games where the starter was out–Curl in 2019 due to illness and Catalon in 2020 due to targeting.

Mason posted 33 tackles, 11 solo in 2020 and 28 with 16 solo tackles in 2019. He also had the highest tackling grade on the Razorback defense this season with only two missed tackles, per PFF.

Mason was one of the last-minute additions to Chad Morris's first class at the University of Arkansas. With offers from LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and seven others out of high school, he originally committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks managed to get him on campus for an official visit in December, which convinced him to delay signing during the early period. A second visit in January sealed the deal and Mason flipped his commitment from the Dogs to the Hogs heading into the regular national signing period. Mason was ranked a 5.7 3-star, similar to Foucha, and was one of the highest rated commits in the small 2018 class.

Check out the updated 2021 Scholarship Distribution chart.