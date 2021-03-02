College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Blayne Toll has entered the NCAA transfer portal, HawgBeat has learned.

The athlete from Hazen flip flopped positions multiple times during his lone season with the Razorbacks before opting to leave the program.

A 5.6 three-star recruit who turned down Oklahoma and Tennessee to stay home in the Class of 2020, Toll came to Arkansas as a defensive end, but was quickly moved to tight end because of a lack of depth at the position.

That’s the position he was with throughout the team’s virtual meetings last summer, but he flipped back to defense when walk-throughs started in July.

Seven practices into camp, though, he was back on offense and remained there throughout the regular season. His only action on offense were nine snaps late in the season-opening loss to Georgia, but he also contributed quite a bit on special teams.

Heading into the bowl game, Toll switch positions for a fourth time, working out at defensive end. That’s where he projected to remain for the 2021 season.

“He obviously wasn’t playing much, if any, over there at tight end,” Pittman said in December. “I think he can help us on defense. I think he can get big. We can get him bigger and the kid can really run, so as soon as he gets bigger, I think he’ll help us over on the D-line.”

Toll is the sixth non-senior to enter the portal since midseason, following running back A’Montae Spivey, wide receiver Shamar Nash, cornerback Jarques McClellion, safety Myles Mason and defensive end Julius Coates.

His departure gets the Razorbacks down to 85 scholarship players for 2021, according to HawgBeat’s unofficial scholarship distribution chart.