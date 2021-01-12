HawgBeat - Senior DB Micahh Smith opts to transfer for final year of eligibility

Senior defensive back Micahh Smith won't be back for a sixth year on the Hill. The class of 2016 signee entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after playing in one game during the 2020 season and undergoing season-ending surgery in November.

Smith joins seniors Chibueze Nwanna and Jack Lindsey in the transfer portal and leaves kicker AJ Reed, wide receiver Tyson Morris and linebacker Hayden Henry as seniors who haven't yet announced what they'll do with their final year–whether that be stay, transfer or move on from football. Lindsey has already announced he'll play one more year at Arkansas Tech. Linebacker Deon Edwards originally opted to transfer but also announced Tuesday he'll actually return to Arkansas.

Smith, a former 2-star out of Marshall, Texas, chose Arkansas ahead of signing day over offers from Sam Houston State, Lamar, SFA and Texas State.

Undersized coming in, Smith would redshirt his first season at Arkansas before beginning to contribute on special teams for Bret Bielema. He notched a forced fumble in kickoff coverage in 2017 and played 49 total snaps in 2018 with a tackle.

Backing up Gregory Brooks Jr. at nickel in 2019, Smith played 214 defensive snaps and was credited with 22 tackles, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.

He was in the discussion for more playing time as a redshirt senior but a "couple of injuries," undisclosed by head coach Sam Pittman, put him on the sideline for the rest of the season.

The Hogs won't hurt for defensive backs without Smith in 2021. They have 19 projected to be on scholarship with all of the end-of-season starters returning.