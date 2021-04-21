HawgBeat - Razorback defensive tackle Enoch Jackson opts to transfer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Enoch Jackson Jr., defensive tackle from Mansfield, Texas, joined senior receiver Mike Woods in the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, just a few days after the spring game.

Jackson, a 2019 signee, was listed as second/third string, depending on the defensive alignment, after the culmination of spring practices but he was very active in the game on Saturday, posting five tackles including two for loss and a sack.

The former 3-star was one of the three Legacy High School players Chad Morris signed in the 2019 class, the other two are defensive tackle Taurean Carter and safety Jalen Catalon. Carter, who joined Jackson in redshirting his true freshman season, got more snaps in 2020 and worked with the ones this spring.

Coming out of high school, Jackson chose Arkansas over Texas Tech, Florida, Missouri and more than two dozen other DI programs.

The rising sophomore's departure makes the defensive line's need for a transfer addition even more necessary this offseason but the Hogs do have some unproven depth to work with inside.

Behind returning contributors like Isaiah Nichols, Taurean Carter and Eric Gregory, the Razorbacks also have Jalen Williams, Marcus Miller and Andy Boykin, and two more freshmen coming in the summer, Cameron Ball and Solomon Wright.

Here's the defensive linemen on scholarship now for the Hogs:

Dorian Gerald - Covid senior

Nick Fulwider - redshirt sophomore

Isaiah Nichols - redshirt sophomore

Mataio Soli - sophomore

Zach Williams - sophomore

Jalen Williams - sophomore

Taurean Carter - redshirt freshman

Eric Gregory - redshirt freshman

Marcus Miller - redshirt freshman

Andy Boykin - freshman

Jashaud Stewart - freshman

Eric Thomas Jr. - freshman

Solomon Wright - freshman

Cameron Ball - freshman