HawgBeat - Senior OL Ty Clary to return for 2021 season

The Razorbacks received their third piece of good news since Christmas day with senior offensive guard Ty Clary announcing Sunday night that he'll return to Arkansas for a final season due to "unfinished business," following announcements from linebacker Grant Morgan and fellow lineman Myron Cunningham.

Due to NCAA legislation this year to offset the impacts of COVID-19, all seniors can stay for another year without counting against the team's scholarship limit. The Hogs are still waiting on several big decisions including from defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receiver De'Vion Warren.

Since signing with the Razorbacks as a 2-star from Fayetteville High School in the 2017 class, Clary has played just over 2,100 snaps.

Clary quickly worked his way up the depth chart in fall camp before the 2017 season. He ended up winning the starting job at right guard and joined Mitch Smothers as just the second true freshman to start a season opener on the offensive line in UA history.

Under a new coaching staff in 2018, Clary came off the bench in the opener and then started 11 straight games. His first two starts were at right guard, but then he permanently moved to center.

After giving up three sacks in 2018, he reduced that number to zero in 2019–but many were still critical of his job snapping the ball. Clary missed time in fall camp heading into the 2020 season but eventually worked his way back into the starting lineup at right guard.

Against all SEC competition, Clary posted his highest overall and pass protection grades this season. He also had the highest grade of all the Razorback linemen. A nod to his performance, Clary was named to PFF's honorable mention team.

Clary almost ended up at Tulsa before Bret Bielema offered him a blue shirt opportunity before signing day.

Barring transfers, the Razorbacks are currently set to return every contributor from the 2020 offensive line.

Check out the Razorbacks' projected 2021 scholarship distribution.