FAYETTEVILLE — Two members of Arkansas’ 2017 signing class are no longer on the team, a UA spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat on Monday.

Defensive back Jordon Curtis and defensive lineman David Porter were not included on the Razorbacks’ spring football roster distributed to the media ahead of spring ball, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Neither player received much playing time during their stints in Fayetteville, with Porter playing seven total snaps - including one on special teams - in 2019 and Curtis playing two snaps - both on special teams - in 2018.

However, both of them were on scholarship, so their departures open up spots in the 85-man limit that Arkansas will need to fill before the season. According to HawgBeat's unofficial distribution chart, there are currently three open scholarships.

It also means 17 of the Razorbacks’ 25 signees in the 2017 class - the last group signed by former head coach Bret Bielema - did not complete their collegiate eligibility in Fayetteville.

Curtis - who opted out of the 2020 season - was a standout two-way player for Oklahoma powerhouse Jenks. Although he was productive as a running back, he was recruited as a 5.5 three-star cornerback.

He turned down offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Purdue, Texas Tech and a few others to play for the Razorbacks. The only time he found himself in the headlines was in November of 2018, when he was hit by a car after practice while crossing Razorback Road. Luckily, he didn’t sustain any major injuries and the UA has since added more lights to the crosswalks to make it safer at night.

Porter was a late addition to the Razorbacks’ 2017 class, flipping from Colorado State when he was offered just before National Signing Day. It was a dream come true for the in-state product who starred at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock.

During his time at Arkansas, Porter spent time at defensive end and defensive tackle.

It is unclear what the next step is for both players, as neither are currently in the NCAA transfer portal. They would have two years of eligibility remaining because they redshirted their first year and - like all players - were granted an extra year in response to the pandemic.