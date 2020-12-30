HawgBeat - QB Jack Lindsey departing Arkansas as grad transfer

The Razorbacks have their first transfer portal entry since the official start of the offseason with senior quarterback Jack Lindsey choosing to find a new home after five years on the Hill. A walk-on until his redshirt junior season, Lindsey served mostly in the role as holder from 2018-2020.

In Arkansas's infamous quarterback carousel, Lindsey was the final option, playing in the LSU game against the eventual national champions and throwing 3 of 4 completions with a score to Mike Woods. Lindsey's spark led to interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. to start the Fayetteville native against Missouri in the season finale.

The magic didn't quite continue against the Tigers as Lindsey went 10 of 26 for 75 yards but he also threw touchdowns to Trey Knox and Grayson Gunter.

Lindsey was sidelined to start the 2020 in favor of punter George Caratan but after a botched hold that led to a missed PAT, the veteran was called back into the role to replace the inexperienced punter.

As a quarterback, Lindsey wouldn't get another shot but he did have one of the best special teams highlights of the year for the Razorbacks. Scott Fountain called for a fake field goal attempt and Lindsey got the first down and then some: