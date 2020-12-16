College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Maryland native and Lackawanna C.C. product spent two years in Fayetteville after signing in the 2019 class, but did not appear in a game last year and opted out of this season during fall camp.

A 5.6 three-star prospect and the No. 43 overall recruit in the junior college ranks, he was part of the Razorbacks’ heralded 2019 class brought in by former head coach Chad Morris that ranked 20th nationally on Rivals.

Figured to provide immediate help on the offensive line, possibly at left tackle, Nwanna never seemed to climb higher than third team on the depth chart last season, despite his massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound frame.

Under new head coach Sam Pittman, Nwanna took advantage of the NCAA rule that allowed players to sit out the 2020 season without the threat of losing their scholarship. He opted out early on in fall camp.

Nwanna is the second player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season, joining running back A’Montae Spivey, who announced his intention to leave in early November.

There have now been four members of Arkansas’ 2019 signing class who have transferred, as defensive end Collin Clay and wide receiver T.Q. Jackson leaving before Spivey and Nwanna. That doesn’t include graduate transfer quarterback Nick Starkel, who transferred to San Jose State after just one year with the Razorbacks.

Although he was a fifth-year senior this season, Nwanna - like all college football players, regardless of how much they played this year - will have an extra year of eligibility and be able to play in 2021.

His departure has no impact on the Razorbacks’ scholarship situation because seniors who chose to return to school for an extra year will not count against the 85-man limit.

Click here for HawgBeat’s projected scholarship distribution for the 2021 season.