 HawgBeat - Arkansas defensive lineman enters the transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 13:59:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas defensive lineman enters the transfer portal

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Nick Fulwider has entered the transfer portal after three seasons on the Hill at Arkansas. Fulwider was a member of Chad Morris's truncated 2018 class, a 3-star defensive end per Rivals, and never played significant reps for the Hogs.

Fulwider committed to Arkansas under Bret Bielema from Sandy Creek High School in Georgia over offers from Ole Miss, Miss State, Louisville and others.

The 6-foot-7, 301-pound defensive lineman was buried on the depth chart for the Razorbacks, playing just five snaps on defense in 2018.

Fulwider is the fourth Hog from the defensive line room to leave since the end of the season, joining Enoch Jackson Jr., Blayne Toll, David Porter and Julius Coates.

Arkansas restocked with transfers already, adding Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway, Missouri defensive tackle Markell Utsey and Missouri defensive end Tre Williams. The Hogs also have two defensive tackles coming in at the end of the month–Solomon Wright and Cameron Ball.

Check out the updated scholarship distribution.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy1kZWZlbnNpdmUtbGluZW1hbi1lbnRlcnMtdGhl LXRyYW5zZmVyLXBvcnRhbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lbWFuLWVudGVycy10aGUt dHJhbnNmZXItcG9ydGFsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK