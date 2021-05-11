HawgBeat - Arkansas defensive lineman enters the transfer portal

Nick Fulwider has entered the transfer portal after three seasons on the Hill at Arkansas. Fulwider was a member of Chad Morris's truncated 2018 class, a 3-star defensive end per Rivals, and never played significant reps for the Hogs.

Fulwider committed to Arkansas under Bret Bielema from Sandy Creek High School in Georgia over offers from Ole Miss, Miss State, Louisville and others.

The 6-foot-7, 301-pound defensive lineman was buried on the depth chart for the Razorbacks, playing just five snaps on defense in 2018.

Fulwider is the fourth Hog from the defensive line room to leave since the end of the season, joining Enoch Jackson Jr., Blayne Toll, David Porter and Julius Coates.

Arkansas restocked with transfers already, adding Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway, Missouri defensive tackle Markell Utsey and Missouri defensive end Tre Williams. The Hogs also have two defensive tackles coming in at the end of the month–Solomon Wright and Cameron Ball.

