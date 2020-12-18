College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After not appearing in a game last year and opting out of this season, wide receiver Shamar Nash announced his intention to leave the program via Twitter on Friday.

One of Arkansas’ several four-star recruits in the 2019 signing class is entering the transfer portal.

Originally from Memphis, Nash played his senior year of high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was a 5.8 four-star prospect and was committed to Missouri for a few months before flipping to the Razorbacks in June of 2018.

Despite having offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and others, Nash had a hard time moving up the depth chart. While fellow 2019 signees Treylon Burks and Trey Knox emerged as starters and even T.Q. Jackson found his way on the field, he was redshirted without getting any playing time last year.

During fall camp, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver took advantage of the NCAA rule that allowed players to opt out of the 2020 season without the threat of losing their scholarship.

Nash is the third player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season. Running back A’Montae Spivey announced his decision in early November, while offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna - another opt out - waited until earlier this week.

There have now been four members of the Razorbacks’ touted 2019 signing class who have transferred. Nash, Jackson and defensive end Collin Clay were three of a school-record 13 four-star prospects in the class, while Spivey and Nwanna had three-star ratings.

That doesn’t include graduate transfer quarterback Nick Starkel, who transferred to San Jose State after just one season in Fayetteville.

Unlike Nwanna’s decision Wednesday, Nash’s departure opens up a scholarship for the upcoming season because he was an underclassman. According to HawgBeat’s unofficial projected scholarship distribution for 2021, the Razorbacks still need three more non-seniors to leave in order to get down to the NCAA’s 85-man limit.