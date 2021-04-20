HawgBeat - Wide receiver Mike Woods enters transfer portal

The rising senior caught two passes for 40 yards and a score in Saturday's Red-White game before rumors surfaced about his locker being cleared out just two days later.

In a move that can only be described as shocking, Arkansas wideout Mike Woods has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced Tuesday.

Woods, a Houston native, was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards over the last two seasons and was expected to head to the NFL after one more productive year.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound former 3-star has started almost every game he's played in during his three years as a Hog. He was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp from SMU where he was once committed. Stepp left for South Carolina in the offseason.

Woods currently ranks 24th all-time in receiving yards in UA history. Another year like last season would've put him in the top 10.

Woods' backup on the depth chart right now is walk-on JD White who had five catches and a touchdown in the spring game Saturday. Freshman early enrollee KeTron Jackson has been working behind them on third team.

Whatever may have occurred to trigger the departure, it definitely created a shockwave across Razorback nation. Woods was a fan favorite, amassing more than 4,000 Youtube subscribers and almost 10,000 on his twitter account.

