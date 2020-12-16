HawgBeat - Razorbacks land JUCO DT Jalen Williams from Jones College

He's now the second defensive line commitment for the Razorbacks, joining Vian senior 3-star Solomon Wright . The Razorbacks' class sits at 21 commits but will not show a boost in overall ranking until Williams has been given a Rivals rating; the class is currently 21st in the nation.

The Razorbacks have landed a JUCO prospect, their first of the 2021 class, Jones College defensive tackle Jalen Williams . Williams chose Arkansas over offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia, Duke, Auburn and several other DI programs.

Coming out of high school in Tylertown, Mississippi, Williams had one offer, from Colorado, but went to Jones College instead. In his senior season, Williams racked up 111 tackles and 20 tackles for loss, according to MaxPreps.

As a freshman for the Bobcats, Williams had 28 tackles, 11 solo, four tackles and loss and a sack through 10 games. Jones College had four 2020 players sign with Power Five programs including Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State. The Bobcats went 7-3 in 2019, advanced to the MACJC playoffs and were ranked No. 10 in the final NJCAA poll.

Williams was named to JCGridiron's preseason all-american first team heading into this year and after a 30 tackle, 2.5 tackle for loss, one-sack performance in a five-game fall season, he's also been named one of three JCGridiron All-America first team defensive tackles.

Williams has DI athletics in his blood, his father Jason Holmes was on the Ole Miss hoops team in the late 90s.

The JUCO addition is notably the Razorbacks' only pull from Mississippi in the class, joining commits from Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Oklahoma. He's Sam Pittman's second JUCO defensive line addition in his tenure, following Julius Coates from EMCC in the 2020 class (though Coates is an Illinois native). The only other Mississippi native on the Arkansas roster next season will be KJ Jefferson.

Though no Jones College football alums have come to the University of Arkansas, former Arkansas star women's basketball player Alexis Tolfree was a two-time JUCO All-American at Jones.

Williams will have four years to play three seasons since the NJCAA, as well as the NCAA, has granted eligibility relief for 2020 due to COVID-19. He will be an early enrollee and on the Hill for spring football.