Meet the Arkansas Razorbacks Class of 2021 Commitments
Get to know the class of 2021 prospects committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks in this feature from HawgBeat.com.
We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Arkansas lands a new commitment.
Javion Hunt has been recruited by plenty of Power 5 programs but the Razorbacks got him to campus before the shutdown and it may have made a big difference in his recruitment. He picked Arkansas, a day after Parker, over offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss and more. Like Parker, Hunt wasn't offered by the Sooners. He plays both running back and safety for Carl Albert High School, which has won a state championship in each of Hunt's three varsity seasons.
Arkansas has a history of going into the Sooner State and taking prospects not offered by the homestate program, and they did it again with Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker. Parker visited Arkansas on March 7 and was reoffered by coach Sam Carter. He was first offered by Arkansas State in September of 2018 and went on to earn 12 more offers including Oregon, Iowa State and more.
Arkansas was third to offer Missouri hybrid Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan in mid-January after Iowa State and Kansas State. The 3-star visited both of those programs and several others like Missouri and Kansas but decided Arkansas was home after his Junior Day visit. Hamilton-Jordan silently committed to Barry Odom, Sam Pittman and staff before making it public on May 3. He's one of the more active recruiters for the Hogs in their 2021 class. He picked Arkansas over seven other Division-I offers and is projected as a nickel for the Hogs.
Arkansas got extremely lucky in the recruiting process for Bogata, Texas lineman Cole Carson. Carson was relatively unknown when he received his fourth DI offer, from the University of Arkansas, then went on to gain offers from 17 more programs. Sam Pittman and Brad Davis got Carson to campus as soon as they could for Junior Day and as he'd only visited a couple schools, TCU and SMU, it put the Razorbacks in an advantageous position heading into the COVID19 shutdown. Carson was tired of the process and loved Arkansas, so he decided to make it his future home by committing April 21.
Arkansas started the 2021 class off with three in-state commits, the third being Parkview HS quarterback Landon Rogers. Like Avant, Rogers received his offer and pledged his commitment to Arkansas on the same day. Rogers picked Arkansas over Kansas, Houston, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Texas and a handful of FCS teams - UAPB, UT-Martin and Murray State.
More than two months after Terry Wells committed to the Hogs, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, formerly of Forrest City, got his offer and pulled the trigger on the same day. Avant picked Arkansas over offers from Memphis, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas State, Liberty, Campbell, ULM, Illinois State,Texas Southern, Southern Miss and Austin Peay.
It was so fitting that Arkansas's first commit of Sam Pittman's first full-cycle class was an offensive lineman. Wells committed to the Hogs after a February 1 Junior Day visit over offers from Kansas, Miami, Arkansas State, North Texas and Southern Miss. Wells' commitment to the Hogs was a no-brainer and he is, barring something crazy, going to help break a two-class streak of Arkansas losing its first commit of the class. With no camps during lockdown, Wells might have missed his only opportunity to boost his rating until his senior tape comes out but either way, the Razorbacks got a hard working in-state kid with a lot of upside.
