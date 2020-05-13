Get to know the class of 2021 prospects committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks in this feature from HawgBeat.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Arkansas lands a new commitment. Get a FREE 30-day trial to HawgBeat with code Hawgs30

Javion Hunt has been recruited by plenty of Power 5 programs but the Razorbacks got him to campus before the shutdown and it may have made a big difference in his recruitment. He picked Arkansas, a day after Parker, over offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss and more. Like Parker, Hunt wasn't offered by the Sooners. He plays both running back and safety for Carl Albert High School, which has won a state championship in each of Hunt's three varsity seasons. LINKS HUNT CALLS THE HOGS, COMMITS TO ARKANSAS SCOUTING REPORT

Arkansas has a history of going into the Sooner State and taking prospects not offered by the homestate program, and they did it again with Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker. Parker visited Arkansas on March 7 and was reoffered by coach Sam Carter. He was first offered by Arkansas State in September of 2018 and went on to earn 12 more offers including Oregon, Iowa State and more. LINKS PARKER COMMITS TO ARKANSAS SCOUTING REPORT

Arkansas was third to offer Missouri hybrid Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan in mid-January after Iowa State and Kansas State. The 3-star visited both of those programs and several others like Missouri and Kansas but decided Arkansas was home after his Junior Day visit. Hamilton-Jordan silently committed to Barry Odom, Sam Pittman and staff before making it public on May 3. He's one of the more active recruiters for the Hogs in their 2021 class. He picked Arkansas over seven other Division-I offers and is projected as a nickel for the Hogs. LINKS HAMILTON-JORDAN CALLS THE HOGS SCOUTING REPORT ONE-ON-ONE ZOOM CHAT HOGS HEAD NORTH, ESTABLISH RECRUITING GROUND IN MISSOURI

Arkansas got extremely lucky in the recruiting process for Bogata, Texas lineman Cole Carson. Carson was relatively unknown when he received his fourth DI offer, from the University of Arkansas, then went on to gain offers from 17 more programs. Sam Pittman and Brad Davis got Carson to campus as soon as they could for Junior Day and as he'd only visited a couple schools, TCU and SMU, it put the Razorbacks in an advantageous position heading into the COVID19 shutdown. Carson was tired of the process and loved Arkansas, so he decided to make it his future home by committing April 21. LINKS CARSON COMMITS TO ARKANSAS

More than two months after Terry Wells committed to the Hogs, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, formerly of Forrest City, got his offer and pulled the trigger on the same day. Avant picked Arkansas over offers from Memphis, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas State, Liberty, Campbell, ULM, Illinois State,Texas Southern, Southern Miss and Austin Peay. LINKS AVANT COMMITS TO ARKANSAS, PLUS FILM REVIEW