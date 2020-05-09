Arkansas has remained red-hot in the Sooner State over the past 24 hours, landing its second commitment from an Oklahoma prospect. This time, it's three-star ATH Javion Hunt out of Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert High School. Hunt is currently the top prospect in the state. He follows fellow three-star Keaun Parker in the Razorbacks' 2021 class.

Hunt, a 6-foot-205 pound athlete, projects as a running back at the next level. Arkansas' Jimmy Smith led the charge for the Oklahoma native, who picked the Hogs over Memphis, Nebraska, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Minnesota.

Arkansas offered Hunt in May of 2019 under Chad Morris' staff and was offered while on The Hill for an unofficial visit. Hunt returned to Fayetteville, Ark., earlier this spring before the CoVid-19-inflicted stay-at-home orders, which loomed very large toward his decision made today.

Hunt is the son of former Sooners RB Jay Hunt, who was a highly recruited prospect in his own right.

Last season, Hunt battled some regular-season injuries, but still managed 1,114 yards on 160 carries and 25 touchdowns. That equates to nearly 7 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 135 yards and a touch. While playing some quarterback, Hunt also threw two TD on two passing attempts.