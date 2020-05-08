Junior cornerback Keuan Parker announced his commitment to Arkansas Friday evening, choosing the Razorbacks over the remainder of his top six: Nebraska, Baylor, Michigan State, SMU and Kansas.

Parker is the sixth commitment for Sam Pittman's 2021 class and he extends the now five-class streak of Oklahomans committing to the Hogs. Parker joins Myles Slusher, Levi Draper, Ricky Stromberg, Brady Latham, Collin Clay (transferred), Courtre Alexander (transferred) and Kam Curl (7th round NFL draft pick).

Parker was originally recruited by Mark Smith on the previous staff. He was offered in June of 2019 on his first visit to Fayetteville, and re-offered by new corners coach Sam Carter when he came to visit for junior day this March.

The 5.7 3-star was first offered by Arkansas State in September of 2018 and went on to earn 12 more offers including Oregon, Iowa State and more. Neither Oklahoma State nor Oklahoma has offered the in-stater to this point.

Parker, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner, is the No.6 ranked player coming out of Oklahoma in 2021, according to Rivals, and the No.40 ranked corner. Parker is one of nine Oklahomans the Razorbacks have offered in this class.

In his junior season, Parker and the Booker T. Washington Hornets went 7-5 before going down in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Two of the Hornets' losses were to Arkansas high schools, North Little Rock and Bentonville. Washington HS went all the way to the semifinals in 2018, Parker's sophomore season.

In 2019, Parker had 45 tackles, a sack, two picks and 14 pass break-ups. He displays very good cover skills, great speed and solid tackling.

The Oklahoma native joins three in-state commitments for the Hogs - Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant and Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers - as well as Texas offensive lineman Cole Carson and Missouri nickel Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Arkansas has gained a commitment a week for the last four weeks and they're now ranked No.48 in the nation, tied with Oklahoma and with more commits than Auburn, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Alabama.