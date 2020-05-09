Scouting Report: Arkansas CB commit Keuan Parker
Arkansas dipped back into the Sooner State on Friday to net a commitment from three-star (5.7) CB Keuan Parker out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, Okla.
Parker recently narrowed his options down to Arkansas, SMU, Nebraska, Baylor, Michigan State and Kansas, and his trip up to The Hill in March right before the CoVid-19 stay-at-home orders loomed especially large. SMU and Michigan St were playing from behind after extending offers earlier this spring, while Baylor, Kansas and Nebraska were in pursuit dating back to last year.
Parker, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, has one verified track time of an 11.67-second 100-meter time. There have been other verified times, though he has reported a 100M time in the 10.7 range. That means a 40 time could fluctuate anywhere from 4.4 to 4.7 speed.
