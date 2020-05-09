Arkansas dipped back into the Sooner State on Friday to net a commitment from three-star (5.7) CB Keuan Parker out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, Okla.

Parker recently narrowed his options down to Arkansas, SMU, Nebraska, Baylor, Michigan State and Kansas, and his trip up to The Hill in March right before the CoVid-19 stay-at-home orders loomed especially large. SMU and Michigan St were playing from behind after extending offers earlier this spring, while Baylor, Kansas and Nebraska were in pursuit dating back to last year.