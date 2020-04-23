Arkansas landed commit No.4 for the 2021 class on Tuesday night, Rivercrest high offensive lineman Cole Carson. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle is a two-way player with a lot of upside, a high IQ and an impressive offer sheet.

HawgBeat caught up with Rivercrest head coach Lance Connot to get the inside scoop on Carson and what he'll be bringing to the Hill in 2021. Connot has been the AD and head coach at Rivercrest for six seasons and led the Rebels to an 11-2 record in 2019.

RELATED: Watch HawgBeat's one-on-one ZOOM chat with new commit Cole Carson

Nikki: Congrats on Cole's commitment. Are you surprised by how much attention he's gotten in his recruitment?

Coach Connot: "I knew that we had something special there in Cole at a young age. He's always been an exceptionally hard worker with exceptional talent. With us being a small school (2A), you could say I'm a little surprised with how much attention that he drew but once some people started taking notice it just went like crazy."

Nikki: How did all that attention start up?

Coach Connot: "It's kind of funny. Social media is really where it took off for Cole. Being a smaller school, we don't have a lot of coaches stop by on campus so we got him to create a Twitter profile. He and his mother created the account, his offensive line coach created his highlights and we just started sharing it and tagging it. He attended some camps, recruiting just took off for him."

Nikki: Do you think he'll continue to get offers despite his early commitment?

Coach Connot: "The coaches that came through were talking about him as a national talent. When he committed, he was still gaining offers from schools like Utah, Colorado, he's still getting some attention from A&M. I think he'll get more but he's really fallen in love with Arkansas."