Rivercrest high school offensive tackle Cole Carson committed to Arkansas Tuesday night, becoming the second offensive lineman in the Hogs' 2021 class and the fourth overall commit.

Arkansas was just the fourth Division I offer for Carson when they offered him on Feb. 20 but since, he's added offers from more than 15 other programs including Auburn, Baylor, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

When the 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle came to visit Fayetteville on March 7, he said he knew he'd be back for an official visit but with the extended dead period enacted, no one knew when that visit would come to fruition. Luckily, Carson didn't need another visit to know Arkansas is his next home.

"These are two guys that really know what they’re doing," Carson said on Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis. "They’re really into it. They know what they’re looking for when they’re looking at me and all the other prospects. I think they’re a staff that knows what they’ll be doing and they’re looking forward to winning an SEC and a potential national championship."

Carson's frame is perfect for a high school junior and will allow him to comfortably add at least 20-25 pounds in the future.

The Texas native joins three in-state commitments for the Hogs: Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant and Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers. The Hogs are now firmly on pace with the rest of the SEC in 2021 recruiting and they're actually tracking ahead of the Razorbacks' 2019 class that finished ranked in the top 25.