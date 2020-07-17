HawgBeat - Razorbacks flip Oklahoma defensive tackle Solomon Wright

The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off a big surprise flip Friday night, nabbing Oklahoma defensive tackle Solomon Wright away from his four-month long Texas Tech pledge. Wright is the first defensive line commit for the Hogs' 2021 class and the 14th member.

It was a surprise because Wright never publicly reported his interest from the Razorbacks before announcing his decision to call the Hogs. The Vian native picked Arkansas over Texas Tech, obviously, as well as Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and more.

Sam Pittman has now received pledged from four natives of his home state of Oklahoma. Wright joins cornerback Keuan Parker, running back Javion Hunt and running back A.J. Green.

As a junior at Vian, Wright totaled 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. The Wolverines went 12-2, falling in the 2A championship game. Wright is ranked a 5.5 3-star by Rivals and checks in at 6-foot-1 and a solid 270 pounds.

Wright's commitment adds 60 points to Arkansas's team recruiting score, moving them from 40th to No. 37 in the nation.

The Razorbacks will try to add another defensive tackle to this class as well as one or two defensive ends.