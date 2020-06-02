THE SITUATION

Another DeSoto (Texas) High School standout secured a spot on an SEC roster. Jaedon Wilson, a three-star wide receiver, committed to Arkansas on Tuesday. Cal and UCLA were also deemed finalists for Wilson and Cal, Oregon State, Louisville, Nebraska, Illinois, Utah, Missouri, Kansas and Texas Tech were also heavily in the mix. The Razorbacks have long been trending for the Dallas-area standout, who is also a track and field competitor. Wilson visited Arkansas as recently as Feb. 1 for the team's junior day before heading out for a West Coast swing, which included stops at other finalists such as Cal, UCLA and USC. Arkansas first offered Wilson in September of 2019 after the first few starts at DeSoto. Razorbacks assistant Justin Stepp was his primary recruiter then and maintained that same position on Sam Pittman's new staff. Wilson is the eighth addition to Arkansas' 2021 recruiting class, which entered the day right outside the top-50 in the Rivals team rankings. Wilson is the first receiver in the fold and the second Texas-based prospect, joining three-star offensive lineman Cole Carson.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It’s a great program. I have done my homework on the coaches, the head coach (Sam Pittman), the wide receivers coach (Justin Stepp) and the trainers. They all are great coaches and I believe they can help get me where I’m trying to go." "The previous visits were critical. I was able to get to know the new coaching staff, which was important for my decision. I did get to catch a game last year and the atmosphere of the fans was exciting." "I see myself growing academically and also as a wide receiver. Coach (Kendal) Briles gave me a vision of KD Cannon and Corey Coleman. And Coach Stepp gave me a vision of James Proche and Courtland Sutton." "To me, the decision wasn’t hard, but at the same time, it was. The West Coast did come really close, (especially) Cal and UCLA. I feel like I fit in those programs also, but Arkansas showed me a lot of love. They made me feel wanted more than any other school. They didn’t let the pandemic stop them from reaching out checking in with me on a regular." "As soon as I walked on campus, Coach Stepp made me feel comfortable -- like I belong there. Building a relationship is important to me and I feel like I have that with coach Stepp already. Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach Briles and Coach Stepp sat down with me and my dad and explained to us how I would fit in their program and answered all my questions. I did my homework on those guys and I want to do my part to help rebuild the program."

RIVALS REACTION