It was a long time coming but Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan finally made it official Sunday afternoon and called the Hogs. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound 3-star outside linebacker out of Missouri chose Arkansas over offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Kansas State and more.

Hamilton-Jordan sounded close to a decision after visiting Arkansas for junior day on March 7 but it took him just a little more time to feel 100 percent confident in his choice.

"What separates Arkansas from the rest of the schools, it's 3-4 hours away from my house, it's home for me," Hamilton-Jordan said. "As soon as I got there they treated me like family. I don't want to be a part of something that's already happening, I want to change the program around."

Hamilton-Jordan is commitment number five for Sam Pittman's 2021 class and the first out of the Show-Me State. While he plays outside linebacker at Lincoln College Prep in Kansas City, Hamilton-Jordan is projected as a nickel for Arkansas.

"I feel great about it," Hamilton-Jordan told Rivals. "I've talked to some of the commits already, I'm just ready to get down there. I'll get down there in January and I'm ready to work.

"Arkansas had the feeling of that's where home is so, why wait? I pulled the trigger and I'm happy with my decision. Coach Pittman said, 'I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you.' He said I made his Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday."

Since being offered by Arkansas's new corners coach Sam Carter in March, Hamilton-Jordan said the two of them talk daily and that relationship had a major impact on his decision.

"Coach Carter is going to keep it 100 percent," Hamilton-Jordan said. "We talk about life. He'll be my coach, he'll be like a father-figure to me. He's one of the youngest coaches in the SEC, he understands what he's up with. He says we're about to have the best room in the SEC."

The Missouri native joins three in-state commitments for the Hogs, Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant and Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, and Texas offensive lineman Cole Carson.

Taking Lincoln College Prep to an 11-1 season as a junior, racking up 150 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two touchdowns, Hamilton-Jordan was named second-team All-State and first-team All-District and All-Conference.

Hamilton-Jordan is one of seven Missouri prospects the Arkansas staff has offered and he's the fourth to make a decision–three others have chosen to stay home and play for Mizzou.

Arkansas didn't get a Missouri prospect in either of Chad Morris's two classes on the Hill while Pittman and Barry Odom are now two-for-two with Hamilton-Jordan and 2020 OL Jalen St. John. Arkansas is also after Hamilton-Jordan's Lincoln College Prep teammate, defensive end Tobechi Okoli, who was planning to visit Arkansas March 16 before COVID-19 cancelled those plans.