Arkansas has landed its first commit for the 2021 cycle–Wynne, Arkansas standout offensive tackle Terry Wells. The Razorbacks offered the 6-foot-4, 280-pound homegrown prospect on January 3rd and his unofficial visit for Junior Day this weekend sealed the deal.

"First off, being apart of the Arkansas Razorbacks truly fits me, I love the coaching staff, the community, and the University of Arkansas has a lot to offer," Wells said about his commitment. "Most importantly it’s home and that’s where my heart led me to be."

Wells has yet to be ranked in the state of Arkansas by Rivals but is listed as a 5.6 3-star with big potential to majorly contribute at the next level.

Arkansas hasn't had an in-state offensive lineman commit on scholarship since Noah Gatlin in the 2018 class but the state hasn't been without its fair share of talent in the trenches. Arkansas did not land Conway 2020 tackle Robert Scott or 2019 tackle Stacey Wilkins but getting in early with Wells has paid off.

The lineman chose Arkansas over offers from Kansas, Southern Miss and Arkansas State with his recruitment likely to blow up this spring.

The Wynne Yellowjackets went 7-5 in Wells' junior season and made it to the second round of play offs.

Wells is one of three offered in-state prospects so far, including Fort Smith Northside's Dreyden Norwood and tight end Erin Outley.