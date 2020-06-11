Coach's Take: John Bachman discusses new Razorback QB commit Lucas Coley
Subscribe to HawgBeat today and receive 50% off an annual subscription PLUS we'll send you a gift code for the remaining cost ($49.50) to use on the Rivals Fan Shop! Click here to sign up
Arkansas landed commitment No. 10 for the 2021 class on Thursday night, San Antonio dual-threat quarterback Lucas Coley. Coley is the second quarterback commit in the class, joining Little Rock native Landon Rogers who was offered the day after Coley.
To get the inside scoop on the Hogs' newest gunslinger commit, we caught up with Cornerstone Christian Head Coach John Bachman. Bachman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach heading into Coley's junior season and he took the team to a 7-3 record in year one. Bachman has had players earn scholarships to the Power 5 for 10 years running and has coached six NFL players.
RELATED: Texas quarterback Lucas Coley calls the Hogs, commits to Arkansas
NIKKI: What does Lucas bring to the table for Arkansas in 2021?
BACHMAN: "Lucas is a great football player and he's a better kid. When hard work marries itself up with talent, you have a pretty special athlete and kid. He has the arm strength, he's smart, he can diagnose coverage, but he's not afraid to work. He's the hardest worker on our team."
NIKKI: How does Lucas and his arm strength compare to other quarterbacks you've seen?
BACHMAN: "Coming from North Louisiana, I've seen a lot of quarterbacks like Shea Patterson, Brock Berlin, John David Booty, record-setters–Lucas is right there with all of them in arm talent. And he runs better than all those guys. He's a defensive coordinator's nightmare. That's what I like about him, he'll do whatever is required of him at the moment. If he needs to beat you with his legs, he'll beat you with his legs. If he needs to beat you with his arm, he'll beat you with his arm. If he needs to get a yard, he'll get a yard. Whatever we need of him, he always delivers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news