Arkansas landed commitment No. 10 for the 2021 class on Thursday night, San Antonio dual-threat quarterback Lucas Coley. Coley is the second quarterback commit in the class, joining Little Rock native Landon Rogers who was offered the day after Coley.

To get the inside scoop on the Hogs' newest gunslinger commit, we caught up with Cornerstone Christian Head Coach John Bachman. Bachman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach heading into Coley's junior season and he took the team to a 7-3 record in year one. Bachman has had players earn scholarships to the Power 5 for 10 years running and has coached six NFL players.

NIKKI: What does Lucas bring to the table for Arkansas in 2021?

BACHMAN: "Lucas is a great football player and he's a better kid. When hard work marries itself up with talent, you have a pretty special athlete and kid. He has the arm strength, he's smart, he can diagnose coverage, but he's not afraid to work. He's the hardest worker on our team."