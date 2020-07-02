HawgBeat - Georgia linebacker Chris Paul calls the Hogs

The Razorbacks landed their first commit from Georgia for the 2021 class Thursday night as Crisp County inside linebacker Christopher Paul called the Hogs over offers from Cincinnati, Nebraska, Louisville and more. Paul is PittCrew commit No. 13 and the 3-star announced his decision just six days after receiving his offer from Arkansas.

"It feels great, I'm grateful to be part of a great family" Paul said. "With Coach Pittman and them down there I know things are on the rise and I can't wait to be part of the movement. I know those coaches are going to take very, very good care of me and I trust them 100%."

The Peach State native was committed to going to Nebraska just a couple weeks ago but withdrew the 3-month long pledge after picking up several new offers. Like many prospects around the nation, Paul felt uncertain about the future of his recruitment in March and that cause him to make a hasty decision.

Now committed to Arkansas, he believes he's found the right place, even without visiting.

"I have a screenshot of me telling Coach Pittman I wanted to play for him after he got the job at Arkansas so, with me having the bonds that I have with Coach Pittman, Coach Odom, Coach Fountain, Coach Briles, Coach Jimmy Smith, it was a no brainer," Paul said.

"Coach Pittman is just an amazing guy, he's full of energy and he can bring up a room. He's a great guy but he'll get on. you when you're wrong and that's the type of coach I'm used to. I know he's going to bring that mentality and give it to those players, us, and we're going to rise and shock a lot of people."

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Paul is already the size of an SEC-caliber linebacker and he'll be ready to contribute early for the Razorbacks who really need to step it up a level in that group. Paul competes in Georgia's 3A conference but has done so at the highest level, going for a state championship title in 2019 and winning defensive player of the year.

"Coach Rhoades said I'm a true Mike linebacker, I'm very physical at the point of contact to stop the run but I also have the ability to run with receivers and running backs to cover them in open spaces," Paul said. "Another thing he said stood out was my leadership and the way I take over games."

The mike linebacker is the fourth commit on the defensive side of the ball for Arkansas, joining fellow linebacker Marco Avant out of Jonesboro, hybrid-safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan out of Kansas City and cornerback Keuan Parker from Tulsa.

Though Paul has already changed up his decision once and he holds 18 other offers, he's confident it's going to stick this time with Pittman and the Hogs. He's planning to graduate and enroll early in Fayetteville in December.

"I told Coach Pittman, when I commit my recruitment is done," Paul said. "I can only see myself taking my official to Arkansas. I may take a couple more but right now, I don't see myself taking any other than Arkansas."

Paul's commitment gives the 2021 class athletes from seven different states already: Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisiana and Florida. The Razorbacks have offers out to players in more than 25 states and the class in only halfway complete.

Rated as a 5.6 3-star, Paul's addition gives Arkansas 75 more points towards their team recruiting score, moving them from 36th in the nation to 32nd, trailing Texas A&M and Auburn, with six months to go before the early signing period.

