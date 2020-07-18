HawgBeat - Tight end Erin Outley calls the Hogs over Oregon, FSU, more

The long-awaited decision for Parkview tight end Erin Outley is finally in and the in-state prospect has chosen the Arkansas Razorbacks over 23 other Division-I offers including Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Texas A&M and more. Outley's news follows that of Oklahoma defensive tackle Solomon Wright who committed to the Hogs on Friday night.

"The staff's been great, I've been building a relationship with them and they've shown me a lot of love," Outley told Rivals last month. "Coach Cooper talks to me every week, we joke, we kid around, we talk about football, we have a great relationship with each other. We're getting to know each other a lot better.

"I talk to Coach Pittman every week too. We talk and kid around, just talk about me being a Hog. Coach Briles said I'd be a perfect fit for their scheme and what they're running."

Thought Outley was hoping to hold off on a decision until he could take more visits, specifically mentioning Oregon and FSU, the current climate makes those visits uncertain for the next few months. The Hogs put on an all out attack to get Outley's pledge sooner, which included heavy recruitment from the current commits and the entire staff, and it's paid off.

Led by the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end (and other Arkansas targets), the Parkview Patriots went 4-6 in the 2019 season under head coach Brad Bolding. Outley put up eight touchdowns with 48 receptions for 721 yards.

Outley's recruiting process began with an offer from Kansas in December following his junior season. Memphis hopped on board the same day and Arkansas bought stock just eight days later. The Little Rock native has been to visit Arkansas several times, most recently for a Junior Day in February.

The 3-star gives the Hogs 15 commits in the 2021 class and he's the first tight end to commit, giving Arkansas a quarterback, two running backs, three offensive linemen, two receivers and a tight end on the offensive side of the ball. The Razorbacks will still have room for one or two more linemen, another wide receiver and another tight end before the class is complete.

Outley is currently ranked third in the state of Arkansas behind Colorado defensive tackle commit Tyas Martin and A&M defensive back commit Dreyden Norwood, all three committing within the last 10 days. The Razorbacks now have pledges from three of the five in-state prospects they've offered, losing Norwood and parting ways with Outley's teammate, quarterback Landon Rogers several weeks ago. Outley joins Wynne lineman Terry Wells and Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant.

Outley's 75 points moves Arkansas up from No. 37 to No. 31 in the national team recruiting rankings, jumping Auburn and South Carolina in the process.