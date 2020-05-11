Each recruiting cycle, a Division-I football staff will offer anywhere from 80 to 400 prospects to fill up 25 scholarship spots. Due to the vast number of offers, it can be tough for even the most die hard fans to keep up with all the names, visits and other programs in the mix.

That's why every year HawgBeat does the hard work for the fans to put together the Big Board. It's similar to what coaching staffs all over the nation put together to keep their priorities in order. Since there's only a certain number of spots they can fill without getting their numbers out of whack, they have to keep track of their "takes," their back-ups and then the backups' backups, which are players they may offer if many of their top choices go elsewhere or if they see something new on tape that they were waiting for.

Arkansas has offered 245 prospects through May 11 with seven commitments and 153 athletes left undecided. With visits cancelled this spring, a much larger percentage of the nation's top recruits have called it quits and committed early. This makes it a little easier to narrow down Arkansas's targets but a commitment doesn't always mean the recruiting is over. Prospects may fall off the board only to resurface later on in the process. Early National Signing this year falls on December 16 and ends December 18.

Currently, the Razorbacks have room for roughly 20 additions in the 2021 class but that number could grow as current players decide to leave the program throughout the year.

***This is not the official Arkansas target board, this list was compiled based on interviews, rankings, official visits and the coaches' spring/fall recruiting activity***