HawgBeat - Razorbacks add Penn State DB transfer Trent Gordon

A day ahead of the 2021 early national signing period, the Razorbacks have added a transfer–Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon. Gordon, a Texas native, entered the transfer portal three weeks prior to making a decision and he fills a position of need for the Razorbacks whether he comes in to play cornerback or safety.

Gordon was aa 4-star coming out of Manvel High School and signed with Penn State over offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU and many others in the 2018 signing class.

Last season, Gordon played 291 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, 195 of which were at cornerback. He totaled 20 tackles and five pass breakups.

In the off-season, he moved to safety to help provide depth, and he never saw a snap at that position. Gordon played just 10 snaps total this season, all of which were on kickoff coverage the first three games.

The NCAA is considering legislation that would allow transfers a free one-time transfer so Gordon may be one of the first transfers to be allowed to play right away without sitting out in 2021.

Gordon joins nichel Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, corners Chase Lowery and Keuan Parker and safety Jayden Johnson as new defensive back additions.

