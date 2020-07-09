College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Punters

Among the three specialist positions, Arkansas has the most experience at punter, with three players on the roster who have punted in college.

Sam Loy was the primary punter in 2019, averaging 39.5 yards on 56 punts, with 19 pinned inside the 20-yard line. His biggest strength was not necessarily distance, though.

Instead, he boomed punts high into the air and averaged 4.24 seconds of hang time, according to Pro Football Focus. That was tied for second in the SEC and tied for fifth among all Power Five punters with at least 10 punts. The result was opponents returning only six punts - tied for the second fewest in the country - for an average of 4.5 yards, which ranked 20th nationally.

There was a point in the season when Loy struggled, though, and Reid Bauer got some action. He averaged just 36.7 yards and 3.86 seconds of hang time on his three punts. That was a drop off from his 2018 season, when he averaged 38.9 yards and 3.91 seconds as the Razorbacks’ primary punter.

Matthew Phillips - who is also a kicker - is the only other player with college punting experience, averaging 38.0 yards on four punts in 2018. The fourth punter on the roster, George Caratan, did not get any game action in two seasons at Michigan.

Kickers

The most accurate kicker in UA history, Connor Limpert graduated after last season, leaving a pretty large hole to fill at a critical position. The new coaching staff addressed that by bringing in AJ Reed, a graduate transfer from Duke.

Despite joining the Blue Devils as a scholarship player in 2016, Reed struggled mightily, missing an extra point and making just 3 of 10 field goals. Injuries forced him to redshirt the following season and then he was used only on kickoffs in 2018.

Finally, last season, Reed lived up to the expectations he had since high school and became one of the top kickers in the ACC. He made 15 of 18 field goals (83.3 percent) and was perfect on 34 extra points.

As mentioned above, Phillips has also been a kicker at Arkansas, but never in a game. The only other player listed as a kicker on the roster is incoming freshman Vito Calvaruso.

Long Snappers

After redshirting he his first season, Jordan Silver has been the Razorbacks’ primary long snapper each of the last two seasons and was placed on scholarship last August.

He handled all but 12 field goal/extra point snaps early in his redshirt freshman season and then did all of them last season. He’s been the snapper on every punt both years. That comes out to 222 total snaps and Pro Football Focus has given him grades of 76.2 and 73.6.

Silver’s backup last season was John Oehrlein, but he never appeared in a game. The Razorbacks have since added two more long snappers to the roster: incoming freshman Eli Chism and graduate transfer HT Fountain.

Fountain spent the last four years at Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA school in Kentucky. He was a two-year starter at long snapper.

Holder

He’s a quarterback who we wrote about earlier in this series, but Jack Lindsey has also been Arkansas’ holder for field goals and extra points the last two seasons. That has led to him playing 99 special teams snaps during his career.