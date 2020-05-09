Sam Pittman's staff is keeping their momentum moving with yet another commit on Saturday afternoon, following the Friday night pledge from OKC cornerback Keuan Parker. Carl Albert High School running back Javion Hunt chose Arkansas over offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Memphis, Iowa State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and more.

Hunt is commitment number seven for the Hogs, the fourth on the offensive side of the ball. Rivals has Hunt listed as the No.1 prospect out of the state of Oklahoma in the 2021 class, but he's listed as the No.35 athlete in the nation since he plays both running back and safety for Carl Albert. Despite his high ranking, Hunt hasn't picked up offers from the Pokes or Sooners to this point.

The 6-foot, 196-pound running back was initially offered in May of 2019 by Barry Lunney Jr. and came to visit in June. The Razorbacks upheld his offer when the new staff came to Fayetteville and Hunt was in the Pittman's very first group of junior day visitors on February 1st.

"Arkansas still has that home feel like last time," Hunt said after his visit. "I think with the new staff, where they’ve been and where they’ve come from, I think they have the tools to change things around to get this program going.”

Hunt and Parker had been close and were having conversations about coming to Arkansas together before eventually pulling off the back-to-back commitments. Arkansas is still in pursuit of four other undecided prospects in the Sooner State and they're now making Oklahoma to Arkansas look like "the move."

Carl Albert has been one of the most dominant football programs in Oklahoma 5A over the last decade with state championship wins each year Hunt's been on the team. As a junior, Hunt ran for more than 1,100 yards and 30 touchdowns.

On top of dominating performances on the field, Hunt also boasts a 4.0 GPA.