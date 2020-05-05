College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Barring a long list of transfers in the 2020 season, Arkansas will be replacing a relatively small class heading into 2021. The class that signed under Bret Bielema in 2016 has just four players still on the team and the 2017 class has just eight players left from the original group of 27 signees.

Arkansas will try to replace all these players in 2021 and recruit some even better talent than they have on campus. Sam Pittman has five commits for the class already: two offensive linemen, a quarterback, a linebacker and a safety hybrid.

We try to break it down by the numbers to see what the final class could look like with at least 20 new additions, and some top targets to fill those spots: