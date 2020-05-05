Projecting Arkansas's 2021 class numbers
Barring a long list of transfers in the 2020 season, Arkansas will be replacing a relatively small class heading into 2021. The class that signed under Bret Bielema in 2016 has just four players still on the team and the 2017 class has just eight players left from the original group of 27 signees.
Arkansas will try to replace all these players in 2021 and recruit some even better talent than they have on campus. Sam Pittman has five commits for the class already: two offensive linemen, a quarterback, a linebacker and a safety hybrid.
We try to break it down by the numbers to see what the final class could look like with at least 20 new additions, and some top targets to fill those spots:
QB - 2
Replacing: Feleipe Franks, Jack Lindsey
Feleipe Franks has stated pretty clearly that his goal is to be one and done at Arkansas, despite the possibility of a sixth year due to his injury in 2019. His departure would leave John Stephen Jones and two inexperienced redshirts on the roster.
The Hogs have already gained a commitment from in-state dual-threat Landon Rogers but a safer bet would be to get two new additions for 2021. Their options have severely slimmed over the past few months as QBs around the nation try to get their plans figured out before their senior seasons begin, but if worse comes to worse, the Hogs could patrol the transfer portal late in the year.
WR - 3
Replacing: De'Vion Warren
Arkansas will only lose one wide receiver to graduation after the 2020 season but after only adding one this past class and T.Q. Jackson's decision to transfer, they'll need to strengthen their numbers in 2021.
Coach Justin Stepp has offered by far the largest number of athletes to fill his positions but no takers yet through the beginning of May. Some top targets include 4-star Texan Ketron Jackson, Texas 3-star Jaedon Wilson, Illinois 4-star Dominic Lovett, South Carolina 3-star Ahmari Huggins, Georgia 4-star Jayden Thomas and Oklahoma 3-star Bryce Stephens.
RB - 2
