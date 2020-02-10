Programs around the nation have officially turned all their attention to the 2021 class after National Signing Day and the Razorbacks are still in the process of catching up on offers. Most programs have sent out over 100 offers to junior athletes and the Hogs are slowly but surely dolling theirs out with nearly 70 new offers out so far.

Of the offers out, eight of them have gone to 2021 quarterbacks in three different states. Kendal Briles has offered prospects from Texas, California and Georgia so far, and only two of his options are committed to other programs.

Five of 14 SEC programs have 2021 quarterbacks committed already: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Here's a closer look at the quarterbacks Arkansas has offered and their recruitment: