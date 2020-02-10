Closer look at Arkansas's 2021 QB offers
Programs around the nation have officially turned all their attention to the 2021 class after National Signing Day and the Razorbacks are still in the process of catching up on offers. Most programs have sent out over 100 offers to junior athletes and the Hogs are slowly but surely dolling theirs out with nearly 70 new offers out so far.
Of the offers out, eight of them have gone to 2021 quarterbacks in three different states. Kendal Briles has offered prospects from Texas, California and Georgia so far, and only two of his options are committed to other programs.
Five of 14 SEC programs have 2021 quarterbacks committed already: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
Here's a closer look at the quarterbacks Arkansas has offered and their recruitment:
Committed Elsewhere (2)
The Razorbacks were recruiting North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis under Chad Morris but the 4-star committed to Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech early. Davis is now an aggressive recruiter for the Hokies. Davis had a better season in 2018 but still threw for almost 2,300 yards and added another 1,100 on his feet with 51 touchdowns on the season. Davis holds more than 25 offers.
Passing for nearly 2,700 yards as a junior and scoring 30+ touchdowns, Milroe has separated himself as one of the top passers coming out the Lone Star State in 2021. The Longhorns certainly weren't sleeping on him; Milroe committed to Texas in July before he went on to put up those big numbers for Tompkins High. Milroe holds 20 offers.
Available (6)
The Razorbacks could double-dip into Marcus High School in the 2021 class after signing tight end Collin Sutherland for 2020 and offering his quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Garrett is the son of Doug Nussmeier, current QB coach for the Dallas Cowboys with previous stops at Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Washington.
Among Nussmeier's 20+ offers are LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri and other SEC programs. LSU leads the FutureCasts for Nussmeier and he's visited Death Valley several times, including a camp visit. He'll likely visit Arkansas this spring.
With a 66.8% completion rate, Nussmeier racked up 3,788 yards as a junior with 38 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news