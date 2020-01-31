The Arkansas Razorbacks plan to follow a similar recruiting footprint under Sam Pittman as they did with Chad Morris with a focus on talent "in the region." However, with Pittman's new staff comes new connections, so there will be a bit of a difference in their recruiting hotbeds, which is already evident in the 2021 offers they've sent out.

While it's very common to have the position coach as a prospect's lead recruiter, there are also big advantages to having a lead recruiter for a region. Their connections in the state will allow them to be among the first to hear about rising talent and the high school coaches will keep them in the loop on their players.

Courtesy of Arkansas's Director of Recruiting and Personnel Joshua Thompson, here's a look at where the Hogs will attacking for their upcoming classes:

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Barry Odom - NWA (Fayetteville and south to Ft. Smith), Missouri, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Special Teams Coordinator/Assc. Head Coach Scott Fountain - South and Southwest Arkansas, Southwest Georgia, North/Northwest Texas, Florida (Orange County and south on east coast)

Offensive Coordinator/QBs Kendal Briles - NWA (Fayetteville and north), North Texas, Houston

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter - North and Northeast Arkansas, St. Louis, Columbia, North Houston (Beaumont), Central Louisiana, New Orleans

Tight ends coach Jon Cooper - Central Arkansas (Little Rock), Oklahoma, Central Texas (San Antonio), Florida (northern, Orange County to Pensacola)

Offensive line coach Brad Davis - North Central and Northeast Arkansas, south Louisiana (Baton Rouge), Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Southeast Texas, Memphis, Mississippi JUCOs

Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc - Northeast Arkansas, Mississippi, Atlanta

Linebackers coach Rion Rhoades - Southeast Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas City, Iowa JUCOs

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith - South Arkansas, Atlanta, Central Alabama, South Florida

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp - Southwest Arkansas, East Texas, South Carolina

