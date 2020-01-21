Stuck in a deep hole with just six 2020 commits ahead of early national signing day, Sam Pittman has made quick work of the class with three weeks to go until the next dead period and the traditional National Signing Period beginning on February 5.

Pittman held on to the three in-state commits that Morris had, shed the three other out-of-state commits and is now up to 15 public commits. The Hogs hosted 9 undecided official visitors from the high school ranks last weekend, landing three, and they're hosting seven more this weekend.

Pulling in those kind of numbers is impressive, as are the types of recruits Pittman and his staff are in on heading into the final stretch. Arkansas has a chance at several 4-star prospects (all from out of state) and even hosted their first 5-star prospect in a very long time.

"We’re sitting on the board trying to get to 25 and we feel like we have an opportunity to do that, and not just guys, guys you want," Pittman said in an interview with HawgBeat. "Obviously there are some spots we’re short on numbers, one of them being the quarterback.

"Secondary is short and linebackers are short, obviously tight ends. Those four places. You have to make sure you have enough on your board so if you miss on this guy or that guy you can fill those spots with guys you like. We have to get our numbers back up there with good players.”

Arkansas was in a pinch for the 2020 class and they're already quite behind for the 2021 class. They've sent out more than 40 2021 offers over the past few weeks but most programs are up to 100+ and they hosted juniors all season long in 2019.

Pittman knows what it takes to recruit well in the SEC but he says his time at Georgia helped him become even better. While Arkansas doesn't have the national prominence that Georgia has, or the in-state talent, the approach the staffs take at both schools shouldn't differ.

"Coach Smart is a relentless attacker in recruiting," Pittman said. "I knew how to recruit, I felt like, going into Georgia, but it was just amped up. It was just, ‘Have you talked to the mother? Did you text dad last night? When’s the last time you talked to the kid?’ It was pressure into making sure that we were having contact with kids more than somebody else.