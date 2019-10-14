As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the second half of the 2019 season and the offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2020 season.

It's worth noting that this projection includes five former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships for the 2019 season to get the Razorbacks to 85 scholarship players. However, they are not guaranteed scholarships moving forward, while players who sign out of high school are given four-year scholarships.

Also, some of the 2019 signees are listed as "redshirt freshman/sophomore" because they have yet to play in four games, but could still potentially hit that number. Whether they will be a redshirt freshman or true sophomore in 2020 is still up in the air.