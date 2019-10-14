Arkansas Razorbacks' Projected 2020 Scholarship Distribution
As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the second half of the 2019 season and the offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2020 season.
It's worth noting that this projection includes five former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships for the 2019 season to get the Razorbacks to 85 scholarship players. However, they are not guaranteed scholarships moving forward, while players who sign out of high school are given four-year scholarships.
Also, some of the 2019 signees are listed as "redshirt freshman/sophomore" because they have yet to play in four games, but could still potentially hit that number. Whether they will be a redshirt freshman or true sophomore in 2020 is still up in the air.
CURRENT SCHOLARSHIP COUNT: 83
Departures/changes
Transfers
~DB Devin Bush (transfer)
~LB D'Vone McClure (left team)
De-commitments
~WR Ze'Vian Capers (thread)
~OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (story)
~DB Jamie Vance (thread)
Other (NFL Draft, medical, etc.)
~None
Quarterback (4)
Nick Starkel - redshirt senior
John Stephen Jones - redshirt sophomore
KJ Jefferson - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*Chandler Morris - freshman
Running back (6)
Rakeem Boyd - redshirt senior
T.J. Hammonds - redshirt senior
Chase Hayden - senior
Trelon Smith - redshirt junior
A’Montae Spivey - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*John Gentry - freshman
Wide receiver (15)
Deon Stewart - sixth-year senior (expected to get medical redshirt for 2019)
Jordan Jones - redshirt senior
**Jimmie Stoudemire - redshirt senior
De'Vion Warren - senior
Kendall Catalon - redshirt junior
Daulton Hyatt - redshirt junior
Koilan Jackson - redshirt junior
**Tyson Morris - redshirt junior
Michael Woods - junior
Treylon Burks - sophomore
Trey Knox - sophomore
T.Q. Jackson - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Shamar Nash - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*Mason Mangum - freshman
*Savion Williams - freshman
Tight end (5)
Grayson Gunter - redshirt senior
**Blake Kern - redshirt senior
Hudson Henry - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*Brandon Frazier - freshman
*Allen Horace - freshman
Offensive line (14)
Myron Cunningham - redshirt senior
Chibueze Nwanna - redshirt senior
Ty Clary - senior
Kirby Adcock - redshirt junior
Shane Clenin - redshirt junior
Dalton Wagner - redshirt junior
Noah Gatlin - redshirt sophomore
Luke Jones - redshirt sophomore
Silas Robinson - redshirt sophomore
Ryan Winkel - redshirt sophomore
Ricky Stromberg - sophomore
Brady Latham - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Beaux Limmer - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Dylan Rathcke - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Defensive line (15)
Dorian Gerald - redshirt senior
Jonathan Marshall - redshirt senior
David Porter - redshirt junior
Nick Fulwider - redshirt sophomore
Isaiah Nichols - redshirt sophomore
Collin Clay - sophomore
Mataio Soli - sophomore
Taurean Carter - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Eric Gregory - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Enoch Jackson - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Marcus Miller - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Zach Williams - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*Tyrece Edwards - freshman
*Blayne Toll - freshman
*Catrell Wallace - freshman
Linebacker (9)
Deon Edwards - redshirt senior
Grant Morgan - redshirt senior
Hayden Henry - senior
Bumper Pool - junior
Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore
Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman/sophomore
*Drew Francis - freshman
*Martavius French - freshman
*Jashaud Stewart - freshman
Defensive back (11)
Micahh Smith - redshirt senior
Kamren Curl - senior
Montaric Brown - redshirt junior
Jordon Curtis - redshirt junior
Jarques McClellion - redshirt junior
Joseph Foucha - junior
Myles Mason - junior
Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt sophomore
Greg Brooks Jr. - sophomore
Malik Chavis - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Jalen Catalon - redshirt freshman/sophomore
Specialists (2)
**Jack Lindsey - redshirt senior (also a QB)
**Jordan Silver - redshirt junior
Athlete (2)
*Kelvontay Dixon - freshman (could be WR or RB)
*Darin Turner - freshman (could be WR or DB)
*2020 commit
**Walk-on awarded scholarship for 2019