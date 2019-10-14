News More News
Arkansas Razorbacks' Projected 2020 Scholarship Distribution

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the second half of the 2019 season and the offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2020 season.

It's worth noting that this projection includes five former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships for the 2019 season to get the Razorbacks to 85 scholarship players. However, they are not guaranteed scholarships moving forward, while players who sign out of high school are given four-year scholarships.

Also, some of the 2019 signees are listed as "redshirt freshman/sophomore" because they have yet to play in four games, but could still potentially hit that number. Whether they will be a redshirt freshman or true sophomore in 2020 is still up in the air.

CURRENT SCHOLARSHIP COUNT: 83

Departures/changes

Transfers

~DB Devin Bush (transfer)

~LB D'Vone McClure (left team)

De-commitments

~WR Ze'Vian Capers (thread)

~OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (story)

~DB Jamie Vance (thread)

Other (NFL Draft, medical, etc.)

~None

Quarterback (4)

Nick Starkel - redshirt senior

John Stephen Jones - redshirt sophomore

KJ Jefferson - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*Chandler Morris - freshman

Running back (6)

Rakeem Boyd - redshirt senior

T.J. Hammonds - redshirt senior

Chase Hayden - senior

Trelon Smith - redshirt junior

A’Montae Spivey - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*John Gentry - freshman

Wide receiver (15)

Deon Stewart - sixth-year senior (expected to get medical redshirt for 2019)

Jordan Jones - redshirt senior

**Jimmie Stoudemire - redshirt senior

De'Vion Warren - senior

Kendall Catalon - redshirt junior

Daulton Hyatt - redshirt junior

Koilan Jackson - redshirt junior

**Tyson Morris - redshirt junior

Michael Woods - junior

Treylon Burks - sophomore

Trey Knox - sophomore

T.Q. Jackson - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Shamar Nash - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*Mason Mangum - freshman

*Savion Williams - freshman

Tight end (5)

Grayson Gunter - redshirt senior

**Blake Kern - redshirt senior

Hudson Henry - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*Brandon Frazier - freshman

*Allen Horace - freshman

Offensive line (14)

Myron Cunningham - redshirt senior

Chibueze Nwanna - redshirt senior

Ty Clary - senior

Kirby Adcock - redshirt junior

Shane Clenin - redshirt junior

Dalton Wagner - redshirt junior

Noah Gatlin - redshirt sophomore

Luke Jones - redshirt sophomore

Silas Robinson - redshirt sophomore

Ryan Winkel - redshirt sophomore

Ricky Stromberg - sophomore

Brady Latham - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Beaux Limmer - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Dylan Rathcke - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Defensive line (15)

Dorian Gerald - redshirt senior

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt senior

David Porter - redshirt junior

Nick Fulwider - redshirt sophomore

Isaiah Nichols - redshirt sophomore

Collin Clay - sophomore

Mataio Soli - sophomore

Taurean Carter - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Eric Gregory - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Enoch Jackson - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Marcus Miller - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Zach Williams - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*Tyrece Edwards - freshman

*Blayne Toll - freshman

*Catrell Wallace - freshman

Linebacker (9)

Deon Edwards - redshirt senior

Grant Morgan - redshirt senior

Hayden Henry - senior

Bumper Pool - junior

Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore

Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman/sophomore

*Drew Francis - freshman

*Martavius French - freshman

*Jashaud Stewart - freshman

Defensive back (11)

Micahh Smith - redshirt senior

Kamren Curl - senior

Montaric Brown - redshirt junior

Jordon Curtis - redshirt junior

Jarques McClellion - redshirt junior

Joseph Foucha - junior

Myles Mason - junior

Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt sophomore

Greg Brooks Jr. - sophomore

Malik Chavis - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Jalen Catalon - redshirt freshman/sophomore

Specialists (2)

**Jack Lindsey - redshirt senior (also a QB)

**Jordan Silver - redshirt junior

Athlete (2)

*Kelvontay Dixon - freshman (could be WR or RB)

*Darin Turner - freshman (could be WR or DB)

*2020 commit

**Walk-on awarded scholarship for 2019

