After one-on-one meetings between Razorback head coach Sam Pittman and his players, redshirt junior wide receiver Jordan Jones has chosen to enter the transfer portal.

Jones didn't play this season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during fall camp. The Arkansas native underwent surgery and was supposed to return mid-way through the 2019 season but never managed to get fully healthy.

"I don't wanna comment on that," Sam Pittman said after the news broke Wednesday. "I visited with him. All I'll say is we want players who want to be at the university of Arkansas."

The former Rivals 3-star redshirted his freshman season before receiving 21 passes for three touchdowns and 401 yards in the 2017 season, the third most that season. Jones is one of only seven Razorbacks to catch for over 400 yards as a freshman.

Jones saw a major decrease in production and usage in his redshirt sophomore season when the Hogs went 2-10. He caught just 17 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

After Arkansas started a sophomore and two freshmen in 2019, Jones's production in 2020 likely wasn't going to go back up so he'll find a new home as a grad transfer.

Check out the Arkansas Razorback scholarship distribution for 2020 as it stands now