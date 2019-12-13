Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel announced Friday night on Twitter that he'll be pursuing other playing options after one season in Fayetteville. Starkel was a graduate transfer from Texas A&M so he won't be able to transfer to another Division-I program.

Starkel was one of two quarterbacks to grad transfer to Arkansas for Chad Morris's second season and neither cemented himself as the starter. He was one of eight quarterbacks to start a game during the last two seasons.

Starkel played eight games for the Hogs throwing a team-high seven touchdowns and a team-high 10 interceptions. Despite the picks, Starkel still finished the season with the highest completion percentage (53.6) of the five quarterbacks that saw action in 2019. It looked like Starkel regressed in Arkansas's poor offense this season considering he threw 60% as a freshman for the Aggies.

Arkansas will return just three scholarship quarterbacks next season: Jack Lindsey, John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson.

