One aspect of recruiting that hits every team in college football is de-commitments.

It’s not uncommon for 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids to change their mind on where they want to attend college and football players are no different.

This is particularly true when coaching changes are involved. Arkansas experienced that this season as it transitioned from Chad Morris to Sam Pittman.

Here’s a look at the 15 players in this cycle who were at one point committed to the Razorbacks, but reopened their recruitment, and where they ended up…

Ze’Vian Capers - Auburn

Committed: Feb. 8 - June 7, 2019

A talented wide receiver out of Georgia, Capers was the first player to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2020 class. However, that commitment just four months before he garnered more attention and reopened his recruitment. Now a four-star, Rivals250 prospect, Capers landed at Auburn less than a month later. Ironically, he’ll still play for Morris, but the former Arkansas head coach will be his offensive coordinator.

Jamie Vance - Louisville

Committed: Feb. 26 - Sept. 22, 2019

The second member of Arkansas’ 2020 class, Vance was always a soft commitment. The New Orleans product remained open to taking official visits and eventually de-committed following the Razorbacks’ disappointing loss to San Jose State. He eventually landed at Louisville during the early signing period.

Ty’kieast Crawford - Kilgore C.C.

Committed: April 14 - Oct. 12, 2019

Set to become the Razorbacks’ highest-rated offensive line signee since Sam Pittman left in 2015, Crawford was a Rivals250 prospect when he committed last April. Despite being committed, there was always an underlying worry that he might flip to a school like LSU if given the opportunity and he decided to part with Arkansas just minutes after its heartbreaking loss to Kentucky. Ultimately, grades prevented the four-star recruit from signing with a Power Five program and he announced his commitment to a junior college the day before National Signing Day.

Martavius French - Tennessee

Committed: July 23 - Oct. 20, 2019

Linebacker has been another position the Razorbacks haven’t traditionally recruited at a high level, but it looked like that was going to change in 2020 with the commitment of French, a Rivals250 prospect. It also helped that two of his Memphis Whitehaven teammates were also four-star linebackers. However, he de-committed following the trio’s official visit - during when they watched Arkansas lose to Auburn - and they all three ended up going to Tennessee.

Savion Williams - TCU

Committed: May 11 - Nov. 10, 2019

Less than an hour after news broke that Morris had been fired following an embarrassing loss to Western Kentucky, Williams opened the flood gates by becoming the first player to de-commit. However, he kept the Razorbacks in the mix down to the wire, eventually picking TCU over them on National Signing Day.

John Gentry - Utah

Committed: June 14 - Nov. 10, 2019

The second player to bail on the 2020 class after Morris’ firing, Gentry needed less than two weeks to find his new home. He ended up heading to the Pac-12, signing with Utah.

Mason Mangum - Cal

Committed: April 6 - Nov. 10, 2019

The wild Sunday that saw Morris get fired was capped by Mangum’s de-commitment. Several schools began recruiting him again, including SMU, Illinois, Baylor and Colorado, but he eventually followed Gentry to the Pac-12 and signed with Cal.

Allen Horace - UTSA

Committed: April 14 - Nov. 11, 2019

The hits kept coming the following day, as Horace was the first of two de-commitments the day after Morris was fired. He kept the Razorbacks in the mix and was also heavily pursued by Ole Miss, but he chose to follow Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr. - who originally recruited him to Fayetteville - and sign with UTSA in Conference USA.

Kelvontay Dixon - Texas

Committed: July 4 - Nov. 11, 2019

Another player who was always on shaky ground even while committed, Dixon was the fifth player to de-commit in the first 36 hours post-Morris firing. It was believed all along that he’d sign with Texas - where his brother, Keaontay Ingram, is a running back - if presented with the opportunity. Dixon finally did just that the night before National Signing Day.

Brandon Frazier - Auburn

Committed: May 28 - Nov. 12, 2019

The Razorbacks’ second tight end in the class was the first of two de-commitments on the Tuesday following Morris’ firing. Much like Horace, he kept the Razorbacks in the mix and even officially visited in January, but ultimately chose to play for Morris at Auburn.

Chandler Morris - Oklahoma

Committed: June 14 - Nov. 12, 2019

Probably the least surprising de-commitment in the history of recruiting, Morris reopened his recruitment just a couple of days after his father was fired. Many speculated he might follow his dad to Auburn, but he chose Oklahoma instead.

Darin Turner - Arkansas

Committed: Aug. 30 - Nov. 13, 2019; Dec. 19

The final domino to fall in the immediate aftermath of Morris’ firing, Turner’s de-commitment officially cut Arkansas’ 2020 class in half in a matter of four days. A relatively new rule allowed him to take a second official visit to Fayetteville, though, and he got to meet with the new staff. Unlike the other seven players who jumped ship during that time, he actually decided to re-commit to the Razorbacks and signed on the second day of the early signing period.

Drew Francis - Middle Tennessee

Committed: July 20 - Dec. 23, 2019

Despite remaining committed through the coaching change, Francis did not sign during the early signing period and reopened his recruitment the following week. It was not surprising because Pittman visited nearly every commitment after being hired, but he did not make it out to Knoxville, Tenn. He took official visits to Middle Tennessee State and Liberty before deciding to stay home and play for MTSU.

Tyrece Edwards - Middle Tennessee

Committed: July 21 - Dec. 24, 2019

Edwards had almost an identical timeline as his high school teammate, as he committed to and de-committed from Arkansas a day later than Francis. He also committed to Middle Tennessee State a day after Francis.

Mike Harris - Baylor



Committed: Nov. 3, 2019 - Jan. 10, 2020

The last player to commit to Arkansas under Morris, Harris was also the last player to de-commit from the Razorbacks. Although Pittman visited him in Alabama, he never got an official visit set up with the new staff, prompting his de-commitment less than a month before National Signing Day. Instead of playing with former high school teammate A’Montae Spivey at Arkansas, Harris signed with Baylor.