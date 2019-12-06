FAYETTEVILLE — After not seeing the field much in three years and changing positions, Daulton Hyatt has decided to transfer from Arkansas, he announced Friday morning.

A three-star recruit out of Etowah High in Attalla, Ala., Hyatt joined the Razorbacks as a pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017, when Bret Bielema was still the head coach.

Despite a solid showing in the 2018 Red-White Game at War Memorial Stadium, he played just four snaps late in Arkansas’ season-opening win over Eastern Illinois and didn’t attempt a pass. He did, however, rush once for a loss of two yards and get sacked for a loss of four yards.

Hyatt was one of two scholarship quarterbacks from 2018 returning for this season, along with John Stephen Jones, but he converted to wide receiver during the offseason.

Various ailments sidelined him during fall camp and early in the year, but he ultimately never dressed out throughout the season, so it’s not much of a surprise that he decided to transfer.