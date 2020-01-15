FAYETTEVILLE — Part of Arkansas’ heralded crop of wide receivers has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

T.Q. Jackson, a four-star prospect from Jefferson, Texas, announced his decision to leave the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

In a message posted to Twitter, he thanked former head coach Chad Morris, former running backs coach and noted East Texas recruiter Jeff Traylor, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and current head coach Sam Pittman, plus provided some insight on why he was seeking a new school.

“At the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me, and as a man you have to do that,” Jackson wrote. “I have been battling with depression and a lot of problems for some time here now and it’s just best I find a new home where I can get back to my old self.”

Known for his speed, Jackson appeared in three of the first five games of the 2019 season. The Razorbacks attempted some deep balls to the true freshman, but he finished with just one catch for two yards on a pop pass against Texas A&M before being shutdown as a redshirt.

Meanwhile, fellow 2019 signees Treylon Burks and Trey Knox became starters and were among the best freshman wide receivers in the SEC. They combined for 57 receptions, 860 yards and three touchdowns, with Burks also being utilized in other ways.

The fourth four-star wide receiver Arkansas signed in the class was Shamar Nash, who redshirted like Jackson, but never appeared in a game. Jackson played 12 total snaps in his three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a recruit, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound receiver turned down offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and several Group of Five schools to play for the Razorbacks.

His departure leaves Arkansas with 10 scholarship wide receivers for 2020, barring any additions during the traditional signing period in February. It also knocks the Razorbacks down to 74 total scholarships for next season.

If Pittman plans to sign a full class of 25 - which includes transfers - two more players must transfer to make room on the 85 scholarship limit.