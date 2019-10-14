FAYETTEVILLE -- Linebacker D'Vone McClure has left the team, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris announced Monday.

Although he has another year of eligibility remaining, it sounds like the decision was a personal one, as Morris said he wants to help provide for his son. As of Monday afternoon, he had not entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

"I spoke with him yesterday afternoon and again late last night," Morris said. "As he shared with me, ‘Coach, I want to step away from football and I want to focus on my academics and focus on getting a job to help support my family.’"

McClure had an unusual career with the Razorbacks, joining the team as a walk-on wide receiver in 2016 after initially playing professional baseball out of Jacksonville, Ark.

He didn't play in 2017, but returned to the team last season on the other side of the ball and actually earned a scholarship. In fact, McClure even started half of the games at nickel, making 26 total tackles. He also had two tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Playing his third different position in as many seasons, McClure converted to linebacker this offseason and has been listed as the backup weak-side linebacker all year.

However, he played only nine and six snaps against San Jose State and Kentucky, respectively, sandwiched around a did-not-play against Texas A&M.

If he choses to pursue a transfer opportunity, it would have to be as a graduate transfer because the 25 year old does not have a redshirt available and has only one year of eligibility remaining.

McClure's departure leaves the Razorbacks with seven scholarship linebackers for the second half of the 2019 season, only four of which - De'Jon Harris, Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry - have significant playing time at the college level.

The other three - Deon Edwards, Andrew Parker and Zach Zimos - have played a total of 13 defensive snaps during their collegiate careers.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis mentioned that Henry, the team's starting strong-side linebacker, and Morgan, the backup middle linebacker, could help fill McClure's role. When the team uses its base 4-3 defense, Edwards and possibly Zimos could get some action moving forward, as well.