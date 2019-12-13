It's been less than a week after Sam Pittman was announced as Arkansas's new head coach and one of Chad Morris's 2019 signees has already decided to search for a new home. Defensive end Collin Clay entered his name into the transfer portal after just one season on the Hill.

Clay was the only one of Arkansas's four defensive end signees in the 2019 class that didn't enroll early but he still played enough to burn his redshirt.

Clay didn’t play in the opener against Portland State, but then became a staple in the rotation for the rest of the season.

He never played fewer than 15 snaps over the final 11 games and actually averaged 32.5 snaps over the second half of the year.

Officially, Clay’s only statistics are 17 tackles, including half of a tackle for loss. However, Pro Football Focus also credits him with three hurries and six defensive stops - tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense.

Clay was one of the 13 historic 4-star signees Morris was able to bring in for the 2019 class and he's the first one out since Devin Bush decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal.

Clay joins redshirt freshman Silas Robinson, sophomore QB-turned WR Daulton Hyatt and fifth year senior Britto Tutt in the portal since the end of the season.

