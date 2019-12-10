It appears Britto Tutt will be attempting to seek a sixth year of eligibility at another program as the fifth year senior defensive back has entered the transfer portal. This move doesn't change Arkansas's projected scholarship availability for next season as Tutt was assumed to not be returning after graduating.

Tutt came to Arkansas after a year at Ventura C.C. and redshirted his sophomore year. The often-injured cornerback played his most snaps his redshirt sophomore season under Bret Bielema but never played more than 100 a season in his four-year career at Arkansas.

Tutt recorded two tackles in 2017, two tackles in 2018 and no stats in 2019.

The Louisiana native was honored on senior day and with no family in attendance, he had his whole group of defensive backs with him.

Arkansas has 12 returning defensive backs for the 2020 season with one 2020 commit in 3-star Alabama native Mike Harris.