The Razorbacks have their first commitment from the Sunshine State for the 2021 class as Rockledge, Florida native Raheim "Rocket" Sanders announced his decision Monday night in favor of Arkansas. Sanders picked the Hogs over Missouri, South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma.

Sanders, at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, plays wide receiver, running back, safety and corner for his squad that went 8-2 in 2019. The explosive, multi-position and multi-sport athlete gained offers from 22 Division-I programs but developed a strong relationship with the Arkansas coaches. Those relationships led to Sanders committing to the Hogs before stepping foot in Fayetteville.

"I feel like if I went there I'd get the ball," Sanders told Rivals a month before his commitment. "I feel that if I do choose to go there that I could make a difference and they'd teach me the little things that I need to get to the next step."

Rated a 5.7 3-star, Sanders is ranked the No. 58 prospect coming out of talent-rich Florida in the 2021 class.

Sanders' lead recruiters are special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits Florida for Arkansas, and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. Sanders was also recruited heavily by other Arkansas commits like hybrid safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, wide receiver Jaedon Wilson and offensive lineman Terry Wells.

His addition gives Arkansas nine commits in the 2021 class with five on offense (including Sanders) and four on defense. He joins Hamilton-Jordan, Wilson, Wells as well as Little Rock quarterback Landon Rogers, in-state linebacker Marco Avant, Oklahoma standouts Keuan Parker and Javion Hunt and Texas offensive lineman Cole Carson.

Arkansas's nine commits hail from five different states: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and now, Florida.

Despite Sanders being a projected wide receiver or running back for Arkansas, the Hogs are still looking for another receiver or two and another running back.

Sanders' commitment adds 90 points to Arkansas's team recruiting point total, pushing them from 50th in the nation to 44th. This could be a huge week for the Razorbacks with decisions looming for Oklahoma running back AJ Green, Texas quarterback Lucas Coley and Louisiana offensive lineman Devon Manuel.

