HawgBeat - Razorbacks add Oklahoma transfer WR Jaquayln Crawford

The Razorbacks hit the transfer portal for a sit-one wide receiver transfer Friday. Texas native and former Oklahoma Sooner Jaquayln Crawford announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas where he'll have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting in Sam Pittman's first season.

Crawford, a 4-star coming out of high school and the No. 39-ranked player in the state of Texas in 2018, saw action in one game for the Sooners in 2018 against Kansas but recorded no stats. Crawford opted to transfer after playing again in just one game against South Dakota in 2019.

The Sooners shifted Crawford to corner in 2019 where they thought he'd get more playing time but he ultimately decided to test the transfer portal to find a place he is needed at receiver.

Crawford initially chose Oklahoma over offers from 20 other Division-I programs including Arkansas where he took an official visit.

At 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, Crawford will be one of the smallest receivers in Justin Stepp's room full of 6-foot-4 giants. The former 4-star was heralded for his speed and ability to track down the football. He won a state championship in the 100 m. at Rockdale High School.

With the addition of Crawford, here's how the Razorbacks' wide receiver room will look so far in 2021:

Kendall Catalon

Koilan Jackson

Michael Woods

Jaquayln Crawford

Treylon Burks

Trey Knox

Shamar Nash

Darin Turner

Jaedon Wilson

Raheim Sanders (ATH)