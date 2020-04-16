Scouting Report: New Arkansas QB commit Landon Rogers
Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview HS QB Landon Rogers committed to Arkansas today. The timing is too good -- as I have a story on Rogers being one of the under-recruited prospects in the South that will publish tomorrow morning.
Anyway, here's some thoughts on the newest Hog QB commitment:
As a junior in 2019, Rogers completed 54 percent of his throws for 1,600-plus-yards, 19 TD compared to 2 INTT. Rogers also clocked a 4.58-second 40 time.
On tape, Rogers showcases a big arm capable to making timely throws downfield, the ability to improvise, to create and extend plays, and to take off and run.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news