Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview HS QB Landon Rogers committed to Arkansas today. The timing is too good -- as I have a story on Rogers being one of the under-recruited prospects in the South that will publish tomorrow morning.

Anyway, here's some thoughts on the newest Hog QB commitment:

As a junior in 2019, Rogers completed 54 percent of his throws for 1,600-plus-yards, 19 TD compared to 2 INTT. Rogers also clocked a 4.58-second 40 time.

On tape, Rogers showcases a big arm capable to making timely throws downfield, the ability to improvise, to create and extend plays, and to take off and run.