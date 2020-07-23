HawgBeat - Parkview QB Landon Rogers recommits to homestate Hogs

Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers decommitted from Arkansas on July 4th but announced today on Twitter: "I'm Back Baby."

Rogers was originally the third prospect to commit to Sam Pittman, and the first quarterback, but after the Razorbacks also took the commitment of another QB, Lucas Coley, the Little Rock native wavered on his decision.

Now, Arkansas once again has two talented dual-threat quarterbacks for the class and a total of 17 commitments. The Razorbacks landed No.16 just yesterday, elite Oklahoma kicker Cameron Little.

"It's an amazing day," Rogers said after originally committing to the Hogs. "It's a beautiful program to be a part of and I already have a great relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Pittman. Love the guy. I got on the phone and he was immediately smiling, I already knew it was gonna be a good day."

Rogers earned his first Division I offer from Kansas in December and since then, he's picked up offers from Houston, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Texas and a handful of FCS teams - UAPB, UT-Martin and Murray State.

The 3-star pro-style quarterback is the No.5 ranked player in the state and he put up 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his junior season. He went 99 for 182, a 54.3% completion rate. He's not listed as a dual-threat but he certainly can use his legs. Rogers also added 584 yards on 93 rushes with 10 touchdowns.

