With recruiting still going on for 2021 commit Terry Wells, this section of breakdown is still open. What’s come to be true is that kids committed to the home state school often see their offers dip some in frequency and kids feel less compelled to report every offer they get once they’re committed. Even so, three of his six listed offers come from Power 5 schools (Arkansas, Kansas, and Miami) with the other three coming from Southern Miss, Arkansas State and North Texas.

Without a doubt this is a kid that could go get more offers from spring evaluation period and summer camp circuits, but it remains to be seen how the COVID-19 shutdown will impact recruiting across the nation. I wouldn’t be surprised if during the signing day coaches show next year Brad Davis shares a similar sentiment on how he’s either got a lot of offers that just haven’t been talked about.

I do think he’ll be a 4-star caliber kid by the time he sends in his photo of a signed document. He’s going to go compete at national events and that will help him a lot. He also puts a lot of work in at his craft, which is part of why he performed as well as he did at the underclassmen combine in January.

In my opinion, from today going forward Terry is about three years from being able to contribute heavily. That includes his senior year of high school, a redshirt year, and then a year to learn from a backup role.

He has an outstanding blend of length, quickness, and second level tracking. He’s a very lean 295 (up from 280 to start his recruitment) with a lot of filling out to do in the upper body and he also has some flexibility to gain to improve his pad level. The biggest jump for him will be adjusting from a wing T, triple option with an oppo stance (putting the hand closest to the ball down and adjusting your feet stagger to match to allow better angles to down block) to a spread college offense that requires true edge blocking.