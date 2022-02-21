Hogs climb AP Poll after 2-0 week

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ ascent up the rankings continued after a 2-0 week that included a win over No. 16 Tennessee.

The Razorbacks checked in at No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday. That is up five spots from last week.

In addition to being in the top 25 for a second straight week, Arkansas was also ranked for six weeks earlier in the season. Over the last two years, it has appeared in the AP Poll 13 times — which is equal to its number of appearances during the 18 seasons prior to Eric Musselman’s arrival.

Despite the loss in Fayetteville, the Volunteers dropped just one spot and are actually still ranked ahead of Arkansas at No. 17. They knocked off Kentucky in their other game last week.

Speaking of the Wildcats, they slipped two spots to No. 4. That sets up a top-20 matchup at Bud Walton Arena, as Kentucky comes to town Saturday. It will be the 13th time the two teams have met as ranked foes, but the first in Fayetteville since the famed Super Bowl Sunday matchup in 1995 — which Arkansas won 94-92 on a late jumper by Scotty Thurman.

There are two other SEC teams in the top 25. Auburn moved down one spot to No. 3 after being upset at Florida on Saturday, while Alabama moved up one spot to No. 24 despite a 1-1 week that included a loss at Kentucky.