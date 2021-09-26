Hogs climb into top 10 of AP Poll

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off another win over a ranked opponent, Arkansas has continued its climb in the polls.

After knocking off Texas A&M 20-10, the Razorbacks moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the AP Poll and seven spots to No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday.

Arkansas has not been that high in the AP Poll since checking in at No. 8 after the first week of the 2012 season.

That sets up a second straight ranked showdown for the Razorbacks, as Georgia - coming off a 62-0 beatdown of Vanderbilt - held steady at No. 2 in each poll.

It will be just the 37th time the Razorbacks have played a game in which both teams are in the top 10 of the AP Poll. They are 9-26-1 in such matchups, most recently losing the No. 3 vs. No. 1 game with LSU 41-17 to end the 2011 regular season.

Four games into the season, Arkansas is armed with an impressive resume that includes wins over Texas and Texas A&M. The Longhorns dismantled Texas Tech and are the top team receiving votes outside of the top 25, while the Aggies fell to No. 15 and No. 13, respectively, after suffering their first loss of the year.