Hogs closer to full strength for Game 2

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas came out of camp pretty healthy, but should be even closer to full strength when it takes the field for its second game of the year.

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway (appendectomy) missed the season opener, while wide receiver Treylon Burks (lower leg) played, but was obviously rusty in the Razorbacks’ 38-17 win over Rice.

With another week under their belts, both starters are expected to have larger roles in Saturday’s matchup with No. 15 Texas.

Despite being less than two weeks removed from having his appendix removed, Ridgeway returned to the field this week and wasn’t even in a green non-contact jersey. Head coach Sam Pittman said he’s looked good in the team’s Monday and Tuesday practices.

“I'm not a doctor, so I don't really know how long it takes to come back from that surgery,” Pittman said. “I do know we were anticipating two weeks, and it's going to be one week. He's a tough guy and doesn't seem to be having any pain from it at all after practice."

Whether he starts or not, it sounds like Ridgeway will make his Arkansas debut this week. He’s a graduate transfer from Illinois State who was heavily recruited out of the portal despite coming from the FCS ranks.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, he’s expected to replace Jonathan Marshall as a force in the interior of the Razorbacks’ defensive line.

“He's an absolute beast and I'm excited for everyone to get to watch what I've seen him do all fall camp, because he's a monster,” linebacker Hayden Henry said. “When he's in shoulder pads and a helmet, you're like, 'How are you human?'

“Because he looks so big. And when he's right in front of you and you're in your stance, you're like, 'This guy is taking up both A gaps.’”

Burks, on the other hand, managed to get healthy enough to play in the days leading up to the Rice game. His injury caused him to miss a couple of weeks, but he got some work in Wednesday and Thursday at practice.

Although there was speculation that he might not play at all or would be limited, Burks ended up playing 58 of 67 offensive snaps - more than any non-lineman other than KJ Jefferson.

The result was a subpar performance for the All-America candidate and potential first-round NFL Draft pick. Not only did he catch only five passes for 42 yards, Burks also had a pair of drops and earned a 52.2 grade from Pro Football Focus - the second-lowest mark in his 21-game career.

“If you don't do it on a regular basis, it's hard to go and perform at your peak,” Pittman said. “That's what happened with Burks. We were hoping with a little of Wednesday and all of Thursday, that he would come out and play really well. He didn't, and he'll say that. It's not his fault. He was hurt.”

Luckily for the Razorbacks, Burks came out of the game healthy and Pittman said the plan was for him to get a full week’s worth of practice.

Even though he’s been in green and didn’t participate in Tuesday’s “fastball starts” period, it sounds like Arkansas has stuck to that plan.

“We certainly expect him to be healthy and ready to go,” Pittman said. “He’s practiced both days, so far and will practice today and seems to be healthy and ready.”

Teammate and fellow wide receiver Tyson Morris offered an encouraging update on Burks following Tuesday’s practice, as well.

“He’s back up under his feet after missing a couple of practices,” Morris said. “I feel like he’s back himself again. He was never not himself, but he’s got his feet back under himself again and he should be even better than he was last week.”

Kickoff against the Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.